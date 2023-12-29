Holmes County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Holmes County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Holmes County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Graceville High School at Bethlehem High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Bonifay, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.