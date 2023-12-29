Jalen Suggs and his Orlando Magic teammates will face the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 112-92 loss versus the 76ers, Suggs had 20 points.

In this piece we'll dive into Suggs' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.7 13.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 2.4 Assists 2.5 2.4 1.9 PRA -- 18.5 17.3 PR -- 16.1 15.4 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.9



Jalen Suggs Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 9.5% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.5 per contest.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 14.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Suggs' Magic average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 100.8 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.9 points per game, the Knicks are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Knicks are the second-ranked team in the league, allowing 40.9 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.8 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Knicks allow 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 21 3 3 1 0 0 0

