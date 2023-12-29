The Orlando Magic (18-12) play the New York Knicks (17-13) as just 1.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MSG.

Magic vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MSG

BSFL and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 114 - Knicks 112

Magic vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Magic (- 1.5)

Magic (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-1.8)

Magic (-1.8) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.9

The Magic have a 20-10-0 ATS record this season compared to the 16-14-0 mark from the Knicks.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Orlando (9-3) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (75%) than New York (6-9) does as the underdog (40%).

New York and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 56.7% of the time this season (17 out of 30). That's more often than Orlando and its opponents have (14 out of 30).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Knicks are 5-10, while the Magic are 10-2 as moneyline favorites.

Magic Performance Insights

With 112.9 points per game on offense, the Magic rank 22nd in the NBA. At the other end of the court, they surrender 110.7 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

With 41.2 rebounds allowed per game, Orlando is fourth-best in the league. It ranks 19th in the league by pulling down 43.5 rebounds per contest.

This season, the Magic rank 25th in the league in assists, averaging 25.0 per game.

Orlando is committing 14.0 turnovers per game this season (22nd-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 15.2 turnovers per contest (second-best).

In terms of threes, the Magic are struggling, as they rank second-worst in the league in treys made (10.0 per game) and third-worst in three-point percentage (33.7%).

