On Friday, December 29, 2023, the Orlando Magic (16-8) take the court against the New York Knicks (14-10) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MSG.

Magic vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, MSG

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero averages 20.4 points, 4.5 assists and 6.7 boards per game.

Franz Wagner averages 20.5 points, 3.8 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.

Cole Anthony averages 15.2 points, 3.6 assists and 4.3 boards per game.

Jalen Suggs posts 12.5 points, 3.5 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made treys per game.

Goga Bitadze averages 7.7 points, 6.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle generates 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Knicks.

The Knicks are receiving 25.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game from Jalen Brunson this year.

The Knicks are receiving 19.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from RJ Barrett this season.

Immanuel Quickley gets the Knicks 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Josh Hart gets the Knicks 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while putting up 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Magic vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Magic Knicks 113.9 Points Avg. 114.2 109.7 Points Allowed Avg. 110.5 47.9% Field Goal % 46.2% 34.6% Three Point % 38.4%

