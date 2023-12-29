The Orlando Magic (18-12) take the court against the New York Knicks (17-13) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MSG. The point total for the matchup is 226.5.

Magic vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: BSFL and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Magic -1.5 226.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

  • Orlando and its opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points in 15 of 30 games this season.
  • Orlando has an average point total of 223.6 in its contests this year, 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Magic are 20-10-0 against the spread this season.
  • Orlando has entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won 10, or 83.3%, of those games.
  • Orlando has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Magic.

Magic vs Knicks Additional Info

Magic vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Magic 15 50% 112.9 228.1 110.7 223.6 226.2
Knicks 16 53.3% 115.2 228.1 112.9 223.6 225.1

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

  • The Magic are 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.
  • The Magic have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.
  • Against the spread, Orlando has fared better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 15 home games, and nine times in 15 road games.
  • The Magic average 112.9 points per game, equal to what the Knicks give up.
  • When Orlando scores more than 112.9 points, it is 14-1 against the spread and 13-2 overall.

Magic vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Magic and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Magic 20-10 9-3 14-16
Knicks 16-14 6-9 17-13

Magic vs. Knicks Point Insights

Magic Knicks
112.9
Points Scored (PG)
 115.2
22
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
14-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 14-8
13-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 15-7
110.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.9
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
13-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 11-5
12-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 12-4

