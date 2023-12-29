You can wager on player prop bet odds for Paolo Banchero, Julius Randle and others on the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks ahead of their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at Amway Center.

Magic vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MSG

BSFL and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 23.5-point total set for Banchero on Friday is 2.3 more points than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 6.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).

Banchero's year-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Banchero's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: -115)

Friday's points prop for Franz Wagner is 23.5. That's 2.9 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.8 is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Wagner has picked up 4.0 assists per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +130)

Randle's 22.9 points per game are 1.6 less than Friday's over/under.

He has collected 9.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (9.5).

Randle averages 4.8 assists, 1.3 more than Friday's over/under.

Randle's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Friday over/under.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -156) 6.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +134)

Jalen Brunson has put up 26.0 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 4.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game this season, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Brunson's 2.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

