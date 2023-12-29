The Orlando Magic (18-12) take on the New York Knicks (17-13) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at Amway Center. Paolo Banchero of the Magic and Jalen Brunson of the Knicks are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Magic vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, MSG

Magic's Last Game

In their previous game, the Magic fell to the 76ers on Wednesday, 112-92. Their top scorer was Franz Wagner with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 24 5 3 1 0 1 Jalen Suggs 20 2 1 1 1 1 Paolo Banchero 19 9 4 1 1 1

Magic vs Knicks Additional Info

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero's numbers for the season are 21.2 points, 4.6 assists and 6.8 boards per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Wagner is putting up 20.6 points, 4.0 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.

Cole Anthony posts 14.5 points, 4.5 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Suggs puts up 12.7 points, 3.4 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 37.0% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Goga Bitadze's numbers for the season are 7.0 points, 1.7 assists and 5.9 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 24.6 6.8 4.1 0.9 0.6 1.0 Franz Wagner 20.5 6.0 5.0 1.2 0.2 0.7 Cole Anthony 13.2 4.3 3.7 0.7 0.4 1.2 Goga Bitadze 7.0 5.2 1.5 0.4 2.0 0.0 Anthony Black 7.4 3.4 2.2 1.1 0.5 0.9

