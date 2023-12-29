The North Florida Ospreys (7-7) will visit the Miami Hurricanes (9-2) after dropping five road games in a row. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Miami (FL) vs. North Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Miami (FL) vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (FL) vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (FL) Moneyline North Florida Moneyline FanDuel Miami (FL) (-21.5) 158.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Miami (FL) vs. North Florida Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Hurricanes games have hit the over seven out of 11 times this season.

North Florida has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

In the Ospreys' 12 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Oddsmakers rate Miami (FL) considerably higher (21st-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (86th).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Hurricanes have experienced the 26th-biggest change this season, falling from +3000 at the start to +5000.

The implied probability of Miami (FL) winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

