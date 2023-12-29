Friday's game between the Miami Hurricanes (9-2) and North Florida Ospreys (7-7) at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 85-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Miami (FL), so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on December 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

North Florida vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Venue: Watsco Center

North Florida vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 85, North Florida 67

Spread & Total Prediction for North Florida vs. Miami (FL)

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (FL) (-18.0)

Miami (FL) (-18.0) Computer Predicted Total: 152.5

Miami (FL) has gone 3-5-0 against the spread, while North Florida's ATS record this season is 6-5-0. The Hurricanes have hit the over in five games, while Ospreys games have gone over six times.

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys have a +64 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 78.4 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and are giving up 73.8 per outing to rank 254th in college basketball.

North Florida ranks 162nd in the nation at 37.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.8 its opponents average.

North Florida connects on 12.5 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball) at a 35.1% rate (112th in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 per game its opponents make, at a 33.3% rate.

North Florida forces 11.8 turnovers per game (197th in college basketball) while committing 11.3 (130th in college basketball).

