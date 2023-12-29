How to Watch North Florida vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Florida Ospreys (7-7) will aim to break a five-game road skid when squaring off against the Miami Hurricanes (9-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Watsco Center, airing at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
North Florida vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
North Florida Stats Insights
- North Florida has put together a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.6% from the field.
- The Ospreys are the 160th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 288th.
- The Ospreys' 78.4 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 71.1 the Hurricanes allow.
- When it scores more than 71.1 points, North Florida is 5-4.
North Florida Home & Away Comparison
- North Florida scores 82.9 points per game at home, and 72.3 on the road.
- At home the Ospreys are allowing 66.1 points per game, 17.9 fewer points than they are away (84).
- At home, North Florida knocks down 12.8 3-pointers per game, 0.6 more than it averages away (12.2). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (35.1%) than away (35.3%).
North Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Trinity Baptist
|W 113-72
|UNF Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 91-75
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 78-60
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Stetson
|-
|Edmunds Center
|1/6/2024
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
