The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-9) will attempt to halt a five-game losing skid when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (5-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at UNF Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Florida vs. Florida A&M Scoring Comparison

The Rattlers score 12.6 fewer points per game (55) than the Ospreys allow their opponents to score (67.6).

North Florida has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55 points.

The Ospreys average 68.9 points per game, eight fewer points than the 76.9 the Rattlers allow.

North Florida has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 76.9 points.

Florida A&M has a 1-2 record when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

This year the Ospreys are shooting 42.5% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Rattlers give up.

The Rattlers shoot 37.1% from the field, 5.9% lower than the Ospreys concede.

North Florida Leaders

Kaila Rougier: 10.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (21-for-70)

10.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (21-for-70) Jayla Adams: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.7 FG%, 32 3PT% (16-for-50)

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.7 FG%, 32 3PT% (16-for-50) Lyric Swann: 11.5 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (29-for-80)

11.5 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (29-for-80) Emma Broermann: 8.1 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.1 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Selma Eklund: 7.8 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Schedule