North Florida vs. Miami (FL) December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (7-2) meet the North Florida Ospreys (6-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This clash is available on ACC Network.
North Florida vs. Miami (FL) Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
North Florida Players to Watch
- Chaz Lanier: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dorian James: 9.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ametri Moss: 11.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nate Lliteras: 7.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jake van der Heijden: 7.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
- Norchad Omier: 15.7 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Matthew Cleveland: 15.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bensley Joseph: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
North Florida vs. Miami (FL) Stat Comparison
|Miami (FL) Rank
|Miami (FL) AVG
|North Florida AVG
|North Florida Rank
|47th
|82.2
|Points Scored
|77.2
|131st
|203rd
|71.8
|Points Allowed
|72.0
|208th
|241st
|35.2
|Rebounds
|36.9
|179th
|348th
|6.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|126th
|54th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|11.6
|3rd
|125th
|14.4
|Assists
|13.0
|215th
|292nd
|13.4
|Turnovers
|11.5
|149th
