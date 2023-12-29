The North Florida Ospreys (7-7) are heavy underdogs (+20.5) as they attempt to break a five-game road slide when they square off against the Miami Hurricanes (9-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Watsco Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has an over/under of 157.5.

North Florida vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Miami (FL) -20.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ospreys Betting Records & Stats

North Florida's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 157.5 points in four of 11 outings.

The average over/under for North Florida's outings this season is 152.1, 5.4 fewer points than this game's total.

North Florida's ATS record is 6-5-0 this season.

North Florida's .545 ATS win percentage (6-5-0 ATS record) is higher than Miami (FL)'s .375 mark (3-5-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

North Florida vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (FL) 4 50% 83.7 162.1 71.1 144.9 154.1 North Florida 4 36.4% 78.4 162.1 73.8 144.9 152.3

Additional North Florida Insights & Trends

The Ospreys' 78.4 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 71.1 the Hurricanes give up to opponents.

North Florida is 3-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall when it scores more than 71.1 points.

North Florida vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (FL) 3-5-0 1-1 5-3-0 North Florida 6-5-0 2-0 6-5-0

North Florida vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Miami (FL) North Florida 16-1 Home Record 11-2 7-4 Away Record 3-14 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 7-2-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 83.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.