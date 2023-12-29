Palm Beach County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Palm Beach County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Foundation Academy at Lake Worth Christian High School
- Game Time: 1:25 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Boynton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint John Paul II Academy at Forest Hill High School
- Game Time: 3:25 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Boynton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J P Taravella High School at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School
- Game Time: 4:55 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Boynton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everglades High School at American Heritage High School - Delray Beach
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Parkland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.