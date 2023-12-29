Paolo Banchero's Orlando Magic (18-12) and the New York Knicks (17-13) will square off at Amway Center on Friday, December 29, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Knicks Game Info

Paolo Banchero vs. Julius Randle Fantasy Comparison

Stat Paolo Banchero Julius Randle Total Fantasy Pts 1089 1197.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.3 39.9 Fantasy Rank 34 21

Paolo Banchero vs. Julius Randle Insights

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Banchero posts 21.2 points, 6.8 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, making 46.2% of shots from the field and 35.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

The Magic outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game (scoring 112.9 points per game to rank 22nd in the league while allowing 110.7 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a +66 scoring differential overall.

Orlando is 19th in the league at 43.5 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 more than the 41.2 its opponents average.

The Magic make 10 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) at a 33.7% rate (28th in the NBA), compared to the 12.2 per outing their opponents make while shooting 36.9% from deep.

Orlando has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 14 per game (22nd in NBA play) while forcing 15.2 (second in the league).

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Julius Randle averages 22.9 points, 9.4 boards and 4.8 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game (posting 115.2 points per game, 15th in league, and giving up 112.9 per contest, 11th in NBA) and have a +69 scoring differential.

New York is fifth in the league at 45.3 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 more than the 40.9 its opponents average.

The Knicks hit 13 three-pointers per game (10th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.5 on average.

New York has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (seventh in NBA) while forcing 12.8 (21st in league).

Paolo Banchero vs. Julius Randle Advanced Stats

Stat Paolo Banchero Julius Randle Plus/Minus Per Game -0.8 2.5 Usage Percentage 28.4% 28.6% True Shooting Pct 54.3% 55.7% Total Rebound Pct 11.4% 14.8% Assist Pct 21.4% 21.4%

