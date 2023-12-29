If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Polk County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Frostproof Middle-Senior High School at Lake Placid High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 29

3:30 PM ET on December 29 Location: Lake Placid, FL

Lake Placid, FL Conference: 3A - District 10

3A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mulberry High School at Lake Placid High School