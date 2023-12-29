How to Watch South Florida vs. Alabama State on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The South Florida Bulls (6-4) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the Alabama State Hornets (4-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
South Florida vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Charlotte vs Stetson (7:00 PM ET | December 29)
- East Tennessee State vs East Carolina (7:00 PM ET | December 29)
South Florida Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulls have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.
- South Florida is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 41st.
- The Bulls score only 0.8 more points per game (76.9) than the Hornets allow (76.1).
- South Florida has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 76.1 points.
South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- On offense, South Florida posted 71.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.8 points per game when playing on the road.
- The Bulls surrendered 69.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.4 in away games.
- South Florida made 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 fewer threes and 5.1% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1, 37.1%).
South Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|UAPB
|W 104-86
|Yuengling Center
|12/16/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 77-64
|Yuengling Center
|12/22/2023
|Albany (NY)
|W 89-73
|Yuengling Center
|12/29/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Yuengling Center
|1/4/2024
|Temple
|-
|Yuengling Center
|1/7/2024
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
