The Stetson Hatters (7-6) will welcome in the Charlotte 49ers (6-5) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Charlotte vs. Stetson matchup in this article.

Stetson vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Charlotte Moneyline Stetson Moneyline

Stetson vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

Stetson has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Hatters have been an underdog by 3 points or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.

Charlotte has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the 49ers' 10 games have gone over the point total.

