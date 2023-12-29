The Charlotte 49ers (6-5) visit the Stetson Hatters (7-6) after losing four straight road games. The 49ers are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 136.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stetson vs. Charlotte Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: DeLand, Florida

DeLand, Florida Venue: Edmunds Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Charlotte -3.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hatters Betting Records & Stats

Stetson has played six games this season that have had more than 136.5 combined points scored.

Stetson has a 148.3-point average over/under in its contests this season, 11.8 more points than this game's point total.

Stetson's ATS record is 6-4-0 this year.

Stetson has won in three of the five contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Hatters have entered seven games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 3-4 in those contests.

Stetson has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Stetson vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charlotte 2 22.2% 68.1 146.6 62.1 131.9 132.9 Stetson 6 60% 78.5 146.6 69.8 131.9 142.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Stetson Insights & Trends

The Hatters score 16.4 more points per game (78.5) than the 49ers allow (62.1).

Stetson has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 7-2 overall record in games it scores more than 62.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Stetson vs. Charlotte Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charlotte 5-4-0 4-0 3-6-0 Stetson 6-4-0 5-2 6-4-0

Stetson vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charlotte Stetson 11-4 Home Record 9-3 5-8 Away Record 7-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.