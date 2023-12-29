The UCF Knights (6-3) will play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information

UCF Players to Watch

  • Jaylin Sellers: 19.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Darius Johnson: 14.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ibrahima Diallo: 5.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Shemarri Allen: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Marchelus Avery: 11 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

  • Zion Harmon: 17 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jakobi Heady: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dhashon Dyson: 12.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Damani McEntire: 3.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Reggie Ward Jr.: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Stat Comparison

UCF Rank UCF AVG Bethune-Cookman AVG Bethune-Cookman Rank
119th 78 Points Scored 78.8 104th
111th 67.7 Points Allowed 71 184th
42nd 40.6 Rebounds 37.1 169th
70th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 11.3 45th
189th 7.4 3pt Made 6.8 238th
276th 12 Assists 13 215th
216th 12.2 Turnovers 13.4 293rd

