The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6) are double-digit, 23.5-point underdogs against the UCF Knights (8-3) at Addition Financial Arena on Friday, December 29, 2023. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is 141.5.

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCF -23.5 141.5

UCF Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, UCF and its opponents have gone over 141.5 combined points.

UCF's games this year have an average point total of 141.9, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Knights are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

UCF's .500 ATS win percentage (5-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than Bethune-Cookman's .444 mark (4-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCF 5 50% 76.8 151.9 65.1 136 140.2 Bethune-Cookman 5 55.6% 75.1 151.9 70.9 136 145.4

Additional UCF Insights & Trends

The Knights record 76.8 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 70.9 the Wildcats give up.

UCF is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall when scoring more than 70.9 points.

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCF 5-5-0 0-1 5-5-0 Bethune-Cookman 4-5-0 0-0 3-6-0

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCF Bethune-Cookman 11-6 Home Record 8-5 5-7 Away Record 3-13 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

