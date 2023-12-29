The Orlando Magic, Wendell Carter Jr. included, hit the court versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 112-92 loss to the 76ers (his previous game) Carter posted four points and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Carter's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 9.5 7.3 Rebounds -- 6.9 Assists -- 1.8 PRA -- 16 PR -- 14.2



Wendell Carter Jr. Insights vs. the Knicks

Carter has taken 6.8 shots per game this season and made 2.7 per game, which account for 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Carter's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.4 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

The Knicks are the 11th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.9 points per game.

The Knicks allow 40.9 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

The Knicks give up 25.8 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 31 16 8 0 2 0 0 2/7/2023 31 13 6 2 1 0 0 10/24/2022 34 17 11 1 2 0 1

