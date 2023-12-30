Bethune-Cookman vs. Mercer Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's game between the Mercer Bears (5-9) and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-4) going head to head at Hawkins Arena has a projected final score of 65-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Mercer, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.
The Wildcats are coming off of a 66-47 loss to N.C. A&T in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
Bethune-Cookman vs. Mercer Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mercer 65, Bethune-Cookman 64
Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis
- When the Wildcats defeated the Georgia State Panthers, who are ranked No. 224 in our computer rankings, on November 22 by a score of 56-48, it was their signature victory of the season so far.
Bethune-Cookman 2023-24 Best Wins
- 56-48 on the road over Georgia State (No. 224) on November 22
- 74-72 at home over Iona (No. 251) on November 15
- 68-63 at home over Jacksonville (No. 287) on November 28
- 64-57 over Bradley (No. 326) on November 23
- 61-35 over Valparaiso (No. 335) on December 19
Bethune-Cookman Leaders
- Chanel Wilson: 12.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.7 FG%, 23 3PT% (14-for-61)
- Kerrighan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 37.7 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)
- Kayla Clark: 9.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 53.3 FG%
- Chanelle McDonald: 9.2 PTS, 50.6 FG%
- O'Mariyah Tucker: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.7 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights
- The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game, with a +161 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.7 points per game (114th in college basketball) and give up 57.3 per outing (66th in college basketball).
- At home, the Wildcats average 87.4 points per game. On the road, they average 59.8.
- Bethune-Cookman allows 48.6 points per game at home, and 71.5 away.
