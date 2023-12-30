What are Bethune-Cookman's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Bethune-Cookman ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 84

Bethune-Cookman's best wins

As far as its best win this season, Bethune-Cookman beat the Iona Gaels at home on November 15. The final score was 74-72. That signature win against Iona included a team-high 16 points from Kerrighan Dunn. Chanel Wilson, with 10 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

56-48 on the road over Georgia State (No. 245/RPI) on November 22

68-63 at home over Jacksonville (No. 257/RPI) on November 28

60-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 260/RPI) on December 30

64-57 over Bradley (No. 335/RPI) on November 23

61-35 over Valparaiso (No. 343/RPI) on December 19

Bethune-Cookman's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

The Wildcats have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Bethune-Cookman has the 283rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Wildcats have two games remaining against teams above .500. They have 18 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

BCU has 18 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Bethune-Cookman's next game

Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Florida A&M Rattlers

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Florida A&M Rattlers Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

