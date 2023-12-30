Brandon Hagel and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Hagel? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Brandon Hagel vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

Hagel's plus-minus this season, in 18:49 per game on the ice, is -3.

Hagel has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 36 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hagel has a point in 20 of 36 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Hagel has an assist in 16 of 36 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Hagel hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hagel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Hagel Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 93 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +22.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 36 Games 3 29 Points 2 10 Goals 1 19 Assists 1

