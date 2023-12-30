Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Broward County, Florida today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stranahan High School at Union Grove High School

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 30
  • Location: Gainesville, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekside Christian Academy at Blanche Ely High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 30
  • Location: Gainesville, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Flanagan High School at Mater Lakes Academy

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 30
  • Location: Miami, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westwood Christian HS at Cooper City High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 30
  • Location: Cooper City, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Everglades High School at Stoneman Douglas High School

  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 30
  • Location: Parkland, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

