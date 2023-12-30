The No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Alico Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU Stats Insights

FGCU is 3-3 when it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.

The Eagles are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 195th.

The Eagles put up an average of 68.1 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 70.3 the Owls give up.

FGCU has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

At home, FGCU averages 75 points per game. Away, it averages 64.8.

The Eagles concede 67.8 points per game at home, and 77.7 away.

Beyond the arc, FGCU makes fewer treys on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (8.8), but makes a higher percentage on the road (37.7%) than at home (31%).

FGCU Upcoming Schedule