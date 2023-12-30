The No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Alico Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

FGCU vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU Stats Insights

  • FGCU is 3-3 when it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 195th.
  • The Eagles put up an average of 68.1 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 70.3 the Owls give up.
  • FGCU has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, FGCU averages 75 points per game. Away, it averages 64.8.
  • The Eagles concede 67.8 points per game at home, and 77.7 away.
  • Beyond the arc, FGCU makes fewer treys on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (8.8), but makes a higher percentage on the road (37.7%) than at home (31%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

FGCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Mercer L 70-65 Hawkins Arena
12/19/2023 Georgia Southern W 53-42 Enmarket Arena
12/22/2023 Florida Memorial W 78-75 Alico Arena
12/30/2023 Florida Atlantic - Alico Arena
1/4/2024 Jacksonville - Alico Arena
1/6/2024 North Florida - Alico Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.