Saturday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1) and Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8) at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 79-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Florida A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Florida A&M vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 79, Florida A&M 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida A&M vs. South Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina (-18.9)

South Carolina (-18.9) Computer Predicted Total: 138.3

South Carolina has a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Florida A&M, who is 3-4-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Gamecocks are 3-7-0 and the Rattlers are 3-5-0.

Florida A&M Performance Insights

The Rattlers put up 65.4 points per game (336th in college basketball) while giving up 82.5 per outing (355th in college basketball). They have a -171 scoring differential and have been outscored by 17.1 points per game.

The 34.8 rebounds per game Florida A&M accumulates rank 253rd in college basketball, 4.5 fewer than the 39.3 its opponents collect.

Florida A&M knocks down 5.2 three-pointers per game (341st in college basketball), 4.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.7% from deep (217th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 39.7%.

Florida A&M has committed 2.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.7 (342nd in college basketball) while forcing 11.9 (194th in college basketball).

