How to Watch Florida A&M vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8) will aim to end a three-game road skid when visiting the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Florida A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network+
Florida A&M Stats Insights
- This season, Florida A&M has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.3% from the field.
- The Rattlers are the 254th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 170th.
- The Rattlers score only 2.2 more points per game (65.4) than the Gamecocks allow (63.2).
- Florida A&M is 2-2 when it scores more than 63.2 points.
Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Florida A&M scored 2.4 more points per game at home (60.1) than on the road (57.7).
- The Rattlers gave up fewer points at home (62.6 per game) than away (74.5) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Florida A&M sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.2%) than at home (31.6%) as well.
Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Iowa
|L 88-52
|Wells Fargo Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 96-58
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|@ UCF
|L 69-56
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|1/13/2024
|Southern
|-
|Al Lawson Center
