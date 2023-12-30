The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8) will aim to end a three-game road skid when visiting the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Florida A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: SEC Network+

Florida A&M Stats Insights

  • This season, Florida A&M has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.3% from the field.
  • The Rattlers are the 254th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 170th.
  • The Rattlers score only 2.2 more points per game (65.4) than the Gamecocks allow (63.2).
  • Florida A&M is 2-2 when it scores more than 63.2 points.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Florida A&M scored 2.4 more points per game at home (60.1) than on the road (57.7).
  • The Rattlers gave up fewer points at home (62.6 per game) than away (74.5) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Florida A&M sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.2%) than at home (31.6%) as well.

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Iowa L 88-52 Wells Fargo Arena
12/17/2023 @ Iowa State L 96-58 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/21/2023 @ UCF L 69-56 Addition Financial Arena
12/30/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
1/6/2024 @ Bethune-Cookman - Moore Gymnasium
1/13/2024 Southern - Al Lawson Center

