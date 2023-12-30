The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8) will aim to end a three-game road skid when visiting the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida A&M Stats Insights

This season, Florida A&M has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.3% from the field.

The Rattlers are the 254th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 170th.

The Rattlers score only 2.2 more points per game (65.4) than the Gamecocks allow (63.2).

Florida A&M is 2-2 when it scores more than 63.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Florida A&M scored 2.4 more points per game at home (60.1) than on the road (57.7).

The Rattlers gave up fewer points at home (62.6 per game) than away (74.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, Florida A&M sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.2%) than at home (31.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule