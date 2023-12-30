Florida A&M vs. South Carolina December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) will meet the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.
Florida A&M vs. South Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- Keith Lamar: 14.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- K'Jei Parker: 10.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Hantz Louis-Jeune: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shannon Grant: 9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ja'Derryus Eatmon: 7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- B.J. Mack: 15.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Myles Stute: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 6.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
Florida A&M vs. South Carolina Stat Comparison
|South Carolina Rank
|South Carolina AVG
|Florida A&M AVG
|Florida A&M Rank
|187th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|69.7
|286th
|50th
|64.9
|Points Allowed
|81.7
|349th
|241st
|35.2
|Rebounds
|35.4
|237th
|268th
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|146th
|41st
|9.4
|3pt Made
|4.6
|350th
|114th
|14.7
|Assists
|14
|156th
|21st
|9.4
|Turnovers
|12.7
|251st
