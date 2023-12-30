Saturday's game features the UAB Blazers (9-3) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6) facing off at FAU Arena (on December 30) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-62 win for UAB, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Owls fell in their last matchup 75-48 against San Diego State on Thursday.

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 66, Florida Atlantic 62

Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis

The Owls' best win this season came in a 59-58 victory on December 18 against the UCF Knights, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 72) in our computer rankings.

The Owls have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Florida Atlantic has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (three).

Florida Atlantic 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 on the road over UCF (No. 72) on December 18

84-75 on the road over North Florida (No. 239) on November 13

50-39 at home over Stetson (No. 288) on November 20

80-57 at home over Chicago State (No. 356) on November 17

Florida Atlantic Leaders

Janeta Rozentale: 10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 48.9 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 48.9 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Jada Moore: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 STL, 43.9 FG%

11 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 STL, 43.9 FG% Mya Perry: 12.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 46 3PT% (29-for-63)

12.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 46 3PT% (29-for-63) Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

18.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Rose Caverly: 3.5 PTS, 20.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls have a -15 scoring differential, falling short by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 60.4 points per game to rank 269th in college basketball and are allowing 61.7 per contest to rank 128th in college basketball.

When playing at home, the Owls are scoring 2.8 more points per game (63) than they are on the road (60.2).

Florida Atlantic is ceding 53.4 points per game this season at home, which is 14.0 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (67.4).

