Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's game features the UAB Blazers (9-3) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6) facing off at FAU Arena (on December 30) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-62 win for UAB, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Owls fell in their last matchup 75-48 against San Diego State on Thursday.
Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAB 66, Florida Atlantic 62
Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis
- The Owls' best win this season came in a 59-58 victory on December 18 against the UCF Knights, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 72) in our computer rankings.
- The Owls have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.
- Florida Atlantic has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (three).
Florida Atlantic 2023-24 Best Wins
- 59-58 on the road over UCF (No. 72) on December 18
- 84-75 on the road over North Florida (No. 239) on November 13
- 50-39 at home over Stetson (No. 288) on November 20
- 80-57 at home over Chicago State (No. 356) on November 17
Florida Atlantic Leaders
- Janeta Rozentale: 10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 48.9 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Jada Moore: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 STL, 43.9 FG%
- Mya Perry: 12.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 46 3PT% (29-for-63)
- Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Rose Caverly: 3.5 PTS, 20.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)
Florida Atlantic Performance Insights
- The Owls have a -15 scoring differential, falling short by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 60.4 points per game to rank 269th in college basketball and are allowing 61.7 per contest to rank 128th in college basketball.
- When playing at home, the Owls are scoring 2.8 more points per game (63) than they are on the road (60.2).
- Florida Atlantic is ceding 53.4 points per game this season at home, which is 14.0 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (67.4).
