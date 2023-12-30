What are FGCU's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How FGCU ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-0 NR NR 265

FGCU's best wins

FGCU's signature win this season came on December 30 in a 72-68 victory against the No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls. Against Florida Atlantic, Zach Anderson led the team by putting up 21 points to go along with 10 rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

68-65 on the road over Florida International (No. 305/RPI) on November 29

53-42 over Georgia Southern (No. 353/RPI) on December 19

FGCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Based on the RPI, FGCU has one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

FGCU has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

FGCU gets the 88th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Eagles have seven games left against teams above .500. They have three upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Glancing at FGCU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

FGCU's next game

Matchup: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. Jacksonville Dolphins

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. Jacksonville Dolphins Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

