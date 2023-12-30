The Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-5) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning run when taking on the Florida International Panthers (8-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International vs. Utah Tech Scoring Comparison

The Trailblazers' 78.3 points per game are 15.0 more points than the 63.3 the Panthers allow.

When it scores more than 63.3 points, Utah Tech is 6-4.

Florida International has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.3 points.

The Panthers record 71.8 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 68.9 the Trailblazers give up.

Florida International is 5-1 when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Utah Tech is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.

The Panthers shoot 41.6% from the field, 5% higher than the Trailblazers allow defensively.

The Trailblazers shoot 45.1% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Panthers concede.

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 36.8 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (16-for-67)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 36.8 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (16-for-67) Ajae Yoakum: 11.3 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.3 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Courtney Prenger: 11.2 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

11.2 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Maria Torres: 5.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 41.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

5.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 41.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Kaliah Henderson: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.1 FG%

