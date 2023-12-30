The Florida Gators (9-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Florida vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Bobcats allow to opponents.

In games Florida shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Gators are the third-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 98th.

The 85.4 points per game the Gators put up are 14.7 more points than the Bobcats give up (70.7).

Florida has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida posted 75.9 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 64.9 points per contest.

At home, the Gators gave up 2.8 fewer points per game (67.1) than when playing on the road (69.9).

Looking at three-pointers, Florida performed better at home last season, sinking 7.6 treys per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 25.7% three-point percentage away from home.

