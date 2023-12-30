The Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) hope to end a three-game road losing skid at the Florida State Seminoles (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Florida State vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State Stats Insights

The Seminoles are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Bisons allow to opponents.

In games Florida State shoots better than 42.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Bisons are the 198th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Seminoles sit at 172nd.

The Seminoles record just 3.2 more points per game (76.3) than the Bisons allow (73.1).

When Florida State puts up more than 73.1 points, it is 5-0.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Florida State averaged 3.1 more points per game (71.6) than it did when playing on the road (68.5).

The Seminoles gave up 74.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.4).

In home games, Florida State drained 0.5 fewer threes per game (6.4) than in road games (6.9). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in road games (36.5%).

