The Florida State Seminoles square off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl as heavy, 13.5-point underdogs on December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. The game has an over/under of 45.5 points.

Florida State vs. Georgia game info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Florida State vs. Georgia statistical matchup

Georgia Florida State 483.2 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.5 (28th) 295.2 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.8 (24th) 177.2 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (66th) 306 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.6 (45th) 14 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (1st) 12 (114th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (58th)

Georgia leaders

In 13 games, Jordan Travis has passed for 2,745 yards (211.2 per game), with 20 touchdowns and two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.2%.

On the ground, Travis has scored seven touchdowns and picked up 176 yards.

On the ground, Trey Benson has scored 14 touchdowns and picked up 935 yards (71.9 per game).

Also, Benson has 20 catches for 227 yards and one touchdown.

In the passing game, Keon Coleman has scored 11 TDs, hauling in 50 balls for 658 yards (50.6 per game).

Florida State leaders

In addition to his 3,743 passing yards and 72.4% completion percentage this season, Carson Beck has connected on 22 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Beck has been helping the offense on the ground, as he's scrambled for 127 yards (2.2 YPC) and four rushing touchdowns in 13 games.

Daijun Edwards has racked up 818 rushing yards (5.2 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns in 13 games for the Bulldogs.

As a receiver, Edwards has totaled 19 receptions on 25 targets for 169 yards and zero touchdowns.

Kendall Milton has contributed to the Bulldogs' offense by running for 686 yards (52.8 yards per carry) and 12 rushing touchdowns.

