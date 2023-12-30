Florida State vs. Georgia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Orange Bowl
The Florida State Seminoles are huge underdogs (+14) in this year's Orange Bowl, where they will face the Georgia Bulldogs. The matchup will kick off from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on December 30, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Florida State matchup in this article.
Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Florida State vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Florida State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-14)
|45.5
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-14)
|45.5
|-710
|+490
Florida State vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Florida State is 8-4-0 ATS this year.
- Georgia has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice when favored by 14 points or more this season (in 10 opportunities).
Florida State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
