The Florida State Seminoles are huge underdogs (+14) in this year's Orange Bowl, where they will face the Georgia Bulldogs. The matchup will kick off from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on December 30, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Florida State matchup in this article.

Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Florida State vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Florida State Moneyline BetMGM Georgia (-14) 45.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia (-14) 45.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Florida State vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Florida State is 8-4-0 ATS this year.

Georgia has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice when favored by 14 points or more this season (in 10 opportunities).

Florida State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

