The Lipscomb Bisons (7-5) play the Florida State Seminoles (4-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. This matchup will start at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State vs. Lipscomb Game Information

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Jamir Watkins: 13.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Baba: 8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Darin Green Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jalen Warley: 6.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cam'Ron Fletcher: 6.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Lipscomb Players to Watch

  • Will Pruitt: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Derrin Boyd: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • A.J McGinnis: 12.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Joe Anderson: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Owen McCormack: 8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Florida State vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison

Florida State Rank Florida State AVG Lipscomb AVG Lipscomb Rank
121st 78 Points Scored 80.3 75th
282nd 75.4 Points Allowed 74.9 273rd
195th 36.5 Rebounds 34.7 258th
191st 9 Off. Rebounds 6.7 334th
112th 8.3 3pt Made 9.3 50th
94th 15.1 Assists 14.3 138th
267th 13 Turnovers 11.5 154th

