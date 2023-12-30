Florida vs. Quinnipiac December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gators (7-3) will play the Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.
Florida vs. Quinnipiac Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Florida Players to Watch
- Tyrese Samuel: 13.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Riley Kugel: 12.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alex Condon: 8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Will Richard: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Quinnipiac Players to Watch
- Matt Balanc: 17.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Savion Lewis: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amarri Tice: 10.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Paul Otieno: 9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Alexis Reyes: 8.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Florida vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison
|Florida Rank
|Florida AVG
|Quinnipiac AVG
|Quinnipiac Rank
|47th
|82.3
|Points Scored
|78.8
|103rd
|229th
|72.8
|Points Allowed
|73.1
|234th
|9th
|44.5
|Rebounds
|37.5
|149th
|5th
|14.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|134th
|222nd
|7.0
|3pt Made
|7.8
|159th
|78th
|15.4
|Assists
|15.1
|94th
|299th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|12.9
|263rd
