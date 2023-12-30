Florida vs. Winthrop December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gators (6-3) meet the Winthrop Eagles (6-5) at 3:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Florida vs. Winthrop Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
Florida Players to Watch
- Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Aliyah Matharu: 18.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Leilani Correa: 13.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Laila Reynolds: 9.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Winthrop Players to Watch
- Marissa Gasaway: 10.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jada Ryce: 8.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ronaltha Marc: 9.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Leonor Paisana: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blessing Okoh: 6.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
