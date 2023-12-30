Will Haydn Fleury Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 30?
In the upcoming tilt versus the New York Rangers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Haydn Fleury to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Haydn Fleury score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Fleury stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Fleury scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- Fleury has no points on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 93 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Fleury recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:48
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|22:32
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|15:44
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:32
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|12:19
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Away
|L 6-4
Lightning vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
