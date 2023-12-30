In the upcoming tilt versus the New York Rangers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Haydn Fleury to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Haydn Fleury score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fleury stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Fleury scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Fleury has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 93 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fleury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:33 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:48 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 2 1 1 22:32 Home W 6-1 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:44 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:32 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 3-1 10/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:19 Home L 4-3 OT 10/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:08 Away L 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.