Saturday's game between the No. 7 LSU Tigers (12-1) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-8) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 89-59 and heavily favors LSU to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Dolphins are coming off of a 99-61 loss to Alabama in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Jacksonville vs. LSU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Jacksonville vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 89, Jacksonville 59

Other ASUN Predictions

Jacksonville Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Dolphins took down the Georgia Southern Eagles at home on November 16 by a score of 61-59.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Dolphins are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.

The Tigers have tied for the 64th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (two).

Jacksonville 2023-24 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 121) on November 16

70-67 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 330) on December 11

Jacksonville Leaders

Edyn Battle: 19.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)

19.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54) Saniyah Craig: 12 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

12 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Jalisa Dunlap: 8 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

8 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Sana'a Garrett: 4.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.7 FG%

4.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.7 FG% Breyanna Frazier: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

Jacksonville Performance Insights

The Dolphins are being outscored by 8.7 points per game, with a -104 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.4 points per game (167th in college basketball), and give up 76.1 per outing (334th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Dolphins are scoring 8.2 more points per game at home (72.2) than away (64).

In 2023-24 Jacksonville is giving up 12.1 fewer points per game at home (69) than away (81.1).

