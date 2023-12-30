The LSU Tigers (10-1) face the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Jacksonville vs. LSU Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Jacksonville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville Players to Watch

Edyn Battle: 20.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

20.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Saniyah Craig: 12 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

12 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK Jalisa Dunlap: 8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Sana'a Garrett: 5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK

5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK Breyanna Frazier: 4.9 PTS, 2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU Players to Watch

Aneesah Morrow: 19 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

19 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Mikaylah Williams: 18.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Flau'jae Johnson: 11.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Angel Reese: 18.3 PTS, 10 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.3 PTS, 10 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.