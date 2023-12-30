Coming off a defeat last time out, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the New York Rangers (who also lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 123 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 27th in NHL play.

The Lightning score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (119 total, 3.3 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Lightning are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 35 24 34 58 49 30 0% Brayden Point 36 16 22 38 15 13 44.8% Steven Stamkos 33 15 20 35 18 5 52% Victor Hedman 34 5 29 34 28 7 - Brandon Hagel 36 10 19 29 22 13 51.4%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers allow 2.7 goals per game (93 in total), the seventh-fewest in the league.

With 115 goals (3.4 per game), the Rangers have the NHL's 11th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Rangers are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals over that time.

Rangers Key Players