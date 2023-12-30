Lightning vs. Rangers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 30
The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-14-5) take on the New York Rangers (24-9-1) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN. The Lightning fell to the Florida Panthers 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Rangers are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers.
The Lightning are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests, putting up 32 goals while conceding 28 in that time. On 28 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (25.0%).
Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.
Lightning vs. Rangers Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Lightning 4, Rangers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning are 17-14-5 overall and 3-5-8 in overtime contests.
- Tampa Bay has 13 points (4-1-5) in the 10 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the six games this season the Lightning scored just one goal, they've finished 1-5-0 (two points).
- Tampa Bay finished 0-5-2 in the seven games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).
- The Lightning have scored at least three goals in 21 games (16-2-3, 35 points).
- In the 14 games when Tampa Bay has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 7-5-2 record (16 points).
- In the 21 games when it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 11-9-1 (23 points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 15 times, and went 6-5-4 (16 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Rangers AVG
|Rangers Rank
|14th
|3.31
|Goals Scored
|3.38
|10th
|24th
|3.42
|Goals Allowed
|2.74
|8th
|17th
|30.2
|Shots
|31.1
|14th
|22nd
|31.2
|Shots Allowed
|29.8
|12th
|3rd
|29.57%
|Power Play %
|30.56%
|1st
|14th
|80.19%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.44%
|5th
Lightning vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
