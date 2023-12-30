The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-14-5) host the New York Rangers (24-9-1) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Lightning were defeated by the Florida Panthers 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Rangers are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Lightning vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-110) Rangers (-110) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning are 10-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Tampa Bay has gone 10-9 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter (52.6% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Lightning's implied win probability is 52.4%.

Tampa Bay's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 24 times.

Lightning vs Rangers Additional Info

Lightning vs. Rangers Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 119 (6th) Goals 115 (11th) 123 (27th) Goals Allowed 93 (7th) 34 (1st) Power Play Goals 33 (2nd) 21 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (2nd)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 6-4-0 overall.

Tampa Bay hit the over in four of its last 10 games.

The average amount of goals in the Lightning's past 10 games is 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In the past 10 games, the Lightning have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Lightning offense's 119 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.

The Lightning are ranked 27th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 123 total goals (3.4 per game).

Their goal differential (-4) ranks them 20th in the league.

