Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Eyssimont stats and insights

Eyssimont has scored in six of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

Eyssimont has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has an 8.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 93 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Eyssimont recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 9:43 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:54 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:37 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:14 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 9:58 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:09 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:02 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 9:16 Home W 3-1

Lightning vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

