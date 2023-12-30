The SMU Mustangs (4-5) face a fellow AAC squad, the South Florida Bulls (7-4), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.

South Florida vs. SMU Game Information

South Florida Players to Watch

Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Vittoria Blasigh: 14.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Romi Levy: 7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Daniela Gonzalez: 5.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

SMU Players to Watch

Tiara Young: 20.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Tamia Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK Chantae Embry: 10 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Reagan Bradley: 8.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

