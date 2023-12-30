Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 30?
In the upcoming matchup against the New York Rangers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Steven Stamkos to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Stamkos stats and insights
- In 11 of 33 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.
- Stamkos averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 93 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:23
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|20:54
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|3
|0
|3
|15:48
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|20:49
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|4
|4
|0
|14:59
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:24
|Home
|W 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.