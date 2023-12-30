The Tampa Bay Lightning, Steven Stamkos among them, play the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Does a bet on Stamkos interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Steven Stamkos vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -15, while averaging 16:58 on the ice per game.

Stamkos has scored a goal in a game 11 times this year over 33 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Stamkos has a point in 22 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Stamkos has had an assist in a game 17 times this season over 33 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Stamkos has an implied probability of 37.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stamkos going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 93 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +22 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 33 Games 3 35 Points 2 15 Goals 1 20 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.